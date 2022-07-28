We are going to be in a lull in the weather through most of the night tonight with patchy clouds. It will be muggy with lows in the 60s to near 70. There will also be areas of fog, especially where the rainfall occurred during the day.

A cold front will bring a round of showers and a couple of thunderstorms to the area Friday, especially during the morning into the mid-afternoon hours. Some of the rainfall can be heavy. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine, but the sun will start to win out later in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s.

Behind this front we should have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with lowering humidity. Highs will be near to just above 80. Sunday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Monday will be warm and a little more humid with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle 80s. The next system can bring a couple of showers back to the area Monday night into Tuesday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Behind that system Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Thursday will be quite warm and humid with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

