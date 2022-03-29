This evening will start bright but then as the sun sets, clouds will start to increase. This is all thanks to an approaching warm front. The sky will be clear enough early tonight that temperatures will fall fast. Lows will be in the 20s, but temperatures will start to rise a bit as the clouds thicken. Unfortunately, this rise is not going to be fast enough.

This warm front will bring a touch of drizzle and then drizzle early in the day Wednesday. There will be some icy patches, especially on bridges and overpasses, and first thing in the morning. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region. This is in effect until noon, but any icing on roads should be done well before then.

The rest of the day will become partly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will be breezy and even warmer despite more in the way of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front will then move through the area Thursday night. Behind the front, it will be windy on Friday with clouds, some sunshine along with a shower in some places. There could even be some snowflakes over the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 40s.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with highs near to just above 50. Sunday will be an unsettled day with more clouds than sunshine. A brief shower or flurry cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. We’ll have at least partial sunshine on Monday with highs in the 40s to near 50. Warmer air will return as we head through the middle of next week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.