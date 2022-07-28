This morning we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We will also have a bit of drizzle and a few showers around. Today there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a thundershower in spots. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Winds on Saturday be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 80s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tuesday there will be a shower or two around with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night we will be in the 60s. Wednesday there will be sunshine mixing with some clouds. High temperatures will be in the 80s.