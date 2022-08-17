This afternoon will turn warm and a bit humid with both clouds and sunshine. There will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms popping up. While some spots will be missed, the spots that do get hit can have a downpour. Highs will be in the upper 70s today with some spots reaching to 80.

Any shower or thunderstorm early will give to a partly cloudy sky tonight. Areas of fog will develop, some of which can become dense. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

The weather will continue to improve Thursday into Friday. We are going to have clouds and sunshine Thursday with just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Friday will be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine with a warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds will start to win out again on Saturday with the chance for some showers or drizzle. Temperatures Saturday will only reach the 70s to near 80. Sunday will bring variable cloudiness along with scattered showers and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a little cooler with plenty of clouds along with showers and drizzle with highs in the middle 70s. We will warm up a little more later next week.

