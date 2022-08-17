This morning will be dealing with patchy clouds and fog with temperatures in the 50s. Today there will be a shower or thunderstorm around with a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Winds today will be from the north and will be light. Tonight temperatures dip into the 50s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon there could be a stray shower. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday winds will be light from the west. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 50s with a mainly clear sky. Friday high pressure will be in place and we will have a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have some sun to start but clouds increase with some showers and storms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the 60s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers and storms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 60s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and a few storms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Wednesday we will have a shower or two early and then there will be clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.