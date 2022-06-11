Today will start off with a good deal of clouds, especially, south of Route 22 where there will be a touch of rain or drizzle in places. The rest of the day will be comfortable with clouds and sunshine. A few spots can have a shower during the afternoon hours. Highs will be near to just above 70.

A second disturbance will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms later tonight into Sunday. The showers and thunderstorms will become scattered during the afternoon on Sunday with some breaks of sunshine. It will be more humid and not as cool with highs in the middle 70s.

Behind that system, some real warmth is coming our way next week. Monday will be warmer, but not too humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 80. Tuesday will be quite warm and more humid with clouds and sunshine. With the return of the humidity, there will be a thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with an afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots each afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The next front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday with highs closer to the 80-degree mark. The following weekend looks more comfortable.

