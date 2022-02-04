The wintry mix tapers off today and cold air moves in for the weekend

This morning the wintry mix continues with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The National Weather Service continues the Winter Weather Advisories for all of Central PA until 11:00 AM. Travel will be treacherous this morning for the commute. Roadways will be slick and icy and visibility will be reduced. Use caution and take it slow on the roads. With all the rainfall we have had and melting snow, also watch for ponding on the roadways, never drive over a roadway covered in water. Take a different route. A Flood Warning has been issued for the Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg in Huntingdon County until 7:18 PM.

Today we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have the mix turning over to snow showers. By late this afternoon it will taper off and we will be cloudy. Today will be a colder day. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the single digits to lower teens.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the single digits.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Low temperatures on Sunday will be in the teens. Monday we will have clouds and sun. Low temperatures Monday night will fall into the teens. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the teens. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Wednesday night temperautres will fall into the 20s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.