Tonight will turn out to be mostly cloudy and comfortable as a disturbance approaches us from the west. Some rain showers will develop later tonight, especially in the southern part of the region. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. Saturday will start off gray and damp with some rain, especially, south of I-80. Clouds should break for some sunshine during the afternoon with just the chance for another pop-up shower in spots. Saturday will be a tad bit cool with highs near to just above 70.

A second disturbance will help bring us more clouds than sunshine on Sunday along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these can bring downpours. It will be more humid and not as cool with highs in the middle 70s.

Behind that system, some real warmth is coming our way next week. Monday will be warmer, but still not too humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 80. Tuesday will be quite warm and more humid with clouds and sunshine. With the return of the humidity, there will be a thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with an afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots each afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The next front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday with highs closer to the 80-degree mark. The following weekend looks more comfortable.

