This morning will be chilly. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a cold and raw day. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. Today will be cloudy with rain and snow mixed. Snow could accumulate on ridgetops today and we could pick up a few inches. It will also reduce visibility and create slick road conditions. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories. For Bedford, Blair, Cambria, and Somerset Counties the Advisory begins at 10:00 AM and goes until Midnight. For Cameron, Clearfield, Elk and Center the Winter Weather Advisory begins at noon and goes until Tuesday at 2:00 AM. Use caution as you travel. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have scattered snow showers.

Tuesday we will have showers mixed in with some flurries and then slowly clouds will break for some sun. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be blustery. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper twenties to lower thirties. Wednesday high pressure will build in. Today we will have high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. We will also have showers moving through on Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots could reach the 70s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could a pop up shower later in the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will have temperatures in the lower 70s.