The weather is going to change a couple of times on Thursday. The day will start off with some sunshine with temperatures rising fast through the 60s and into the 70s in spots. A cold front will then bring a band of showers and thunderstorms through the area from mid-morning through the early afternoon hours. This will help knock temperatures back into the 50s. Some clearing will then set in later in the day with a little rebound in temperatures. Thursday night will become mostly clear and chillier with lows in the 30s to near 40.

Friday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another cold front will bring a scattering of showers to the area on Saturday; otherwise, the day will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Easter Sunday will be a cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with some rain possible. There is a chance for snowflakes to mix in across the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 40s. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of clouds with scattered showers that can mix with snow. Highs will again be in the 40s.

