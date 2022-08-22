We will have a scattering of showers and thunderstorms earlier this evening. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows will be near to just above 60. Tuesday will start off with some fog then the rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warm and a little humid. There will be a shower or thunderstorm popping up in a few spots, but most of the area should be rain free. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will start off with some fog then each day will feature more sunshine than clouds. Highs Wednesday will be near to just above 80. Thursday will be a warmer day with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday will turn warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will each feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible on any of the days, especially, during the afternoon. Highs each day will be in the lower 80s. Some spots could reach the middle 80s.

