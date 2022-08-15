Tonight will feature plenty of clouds along with fog, drizzle, and a scattering of showers. Do be careful, some of the fog will be dense, especially over some of the ridges. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday will only be a slight improvement from Monday. We will have plenty of clouds Tuesday with scattered showers and drizzle. There will be enough breaks to help temperatures to rebound a little, reaching to near to just above 70. Wednesday will feature some more breaks of sunshine through the clouds both clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle 70s. This is still a good bit below the average temperatures for the middle of August.

The weather will continue to improve Thursday into Friday. We’re going to have clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Friday will be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine with a warmer afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80. Clouds will start to win out again on Saturday with the chance for some showers or drizzle. Temperatures Saturday will only reach the 70s to near 80. Sunday will bring variable cloudiness along with scattered showers and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a little cooler with plenty of clouds along with showers and drizzle with highs in the middle 70s. We’ll warm up a little more later next week.

