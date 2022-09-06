We are going to have a scattering of showers early tonight, especially south of I-80. Any of these can bring a flooding downpour. Otherwise, tonight will be humid with some clouds and areas of fog. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s, just a little lower than the previous night.

The upper-level system that has plagued the area with this unsettled weather will continue to influence our weather on Wednesday. We will have more clouds than sunshine. Once again there will be showers popping up, but they will be more scattered than the past couple of days. Any of these can still bring a downpour as it will remain humid. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday.

The chance for a pop-up shower or two will still be there Thursday, but most of us will be rain free. We will have both clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Friday will be the best day of the week with a good deal of sunshine and highs close to 80. The weekend will start better than it finishes. Sunshine will prevail for early Saturday, mixing with clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the likelihood of showers to arrive. Highs will be in the 70s. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be around on Monday with highs again in the upper 70s to near 80. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday followed by more refreshing air late next week.

