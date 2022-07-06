This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 60s. Today we will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers. Winds on will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Thursday we will have clouds and sun along with a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 80s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. We will see more showers in the morning hours. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sun. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures in the 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.