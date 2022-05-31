Tonight will turn out to be mostly clear. It will be muggy with lows in the 60s. Wednesday will still be steamy with some hazy sunshine. A cold front will bring some thunderstorms to parts of the region by the end of the day. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be farther to the north and west. Any of these thunderstorms could be heavy. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s to near 90.

This front will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s, but it will stay humid. Behind the front, we will have a good deal of sunshine with a reduction of humidity on Friday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will again be in the middle to upper 70s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a little warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a thunderstorm by the end of the day. Highs will be near 80. There will be a better chance of some showers and thunderstorms with the next front on Tuesday. Highs will be near to just above 80.

