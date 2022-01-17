The snow gives way to wind on Monday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect into Monday in the counties along and west of I-99. This warning goes until 7pm in the Laurel Highlands but expires by the midday hours in other locations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the counties to the east.

Snow will mix with sleet, freezing rain and in a few spots, plain rain in the early morning hours on Monday, mainly east of I-99. Farther to the west, there will be more in the way of snow. The rest of the day will feature snow showers and a gusty wind. Some wind gusts will reach past 50 mph. This is going to cause extensive blowing and drifting of snow in places that didn’t get ice. A wind advisory is in effect until 7pm Monday for the counties along and east of I-99.

Tuesday will be blustery. We’ll still have a couple of flurries and snow showers around early; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Wednesday will be breezy and not as cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Some rain and snow showers will start to approach later in the day. These are thanks to a cold front that will bring much colder air for the end of the workweek. Thursday will be blustery, and it will turn colder with scattered snow showers. Temperatures will hold mostly in the lower to middle 20s. Friday will be brisk and very cold with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for leftover flurries. Highs will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. We’ll have sunshine then clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower 20s. Sunday will be chilly with clouds and sunshine and the chance scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20s. It will turn even colder for the beginning of the next week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.