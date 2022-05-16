The severe threat is ending across Central PA. The remainder of the day we will have clouds breaking with just a lingering shower or rumble of thunder. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds wit low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have a shower early then clouds will break. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wind on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday we will become mostly sunny. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.