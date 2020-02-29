The science behind Leap Day

Tomorrow we add a day to the month of February, making our year 366 days long instead of the usual 365. Why do we do this? It comes down to the fact, that takes the earth slightly longer than 365 days to revolve around. In fact, it takes a little less than a quarter of a day to make the trip. Therefore, if we kept our calendar steady, our seasons would creep, eventually leading our seasons to shift.
To counteract this shift, we add a leap day every four years. However, that is just a little too much and our seasons would creep the other way. The way we handle this is to skip century years that our divisible by 400.