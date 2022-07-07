We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Only a few spots will have a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be close to 80. Tonight will be partly cloudy and a bit humid with areas of fog and lows in the 60s. Friday will again feature clouds and sunshine. It will be a little warmer and still humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A stronger disturbance will bring some rain later Friday night into early Saturday, especially near and south of Route 22. With the gray start to the day, it will not be as warm as recent days with highs in the upper 70s, though some spots near and north of I-80 will get more sun and may sneak into the lower 80s.

Sunday and Monday will be nice with a good deal of sunshine. It will be seasonably warm with lower humidity. Highs will be near 80 on Sunday but then reach into the middle 80s on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on any afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

