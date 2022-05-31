Today we will have a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be a humid day. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Some storms could contain some gusty winds. Wednesday night we will continue to see some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures on Wednesday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have showers and thunderstorms early and then a variable cloudy sky. It all depends on how fast a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area for the weekend. Saturday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s with a clear sky. Sunday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday a front will start to cross the area. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms.