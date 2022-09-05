Because of recent heavy rain and some additional rainfall coming our way, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the counties along and east of I-99 until 8 am Tuesday morning. Farther to the west, the flood watch expires during the middle of the night.

We’ll have periods of rain along with areas of fog tonight. The rain will be steadier the farther to the east you are with closer to showers and drizzle farther to the west. The fog will be dense, especially over the ridges. Temperatures will not drop much with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy. It will not be quite as wet with scattered showers and drizzle. With the clouds around, temperatures will not rise higher than the middle 70s. This system will be slow to depart but things will improve a little more on Wednesday. Clouds will break for some sunshine with just a couple of isolated showers in the region. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday will likely be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be the best day of the week with a good deal of sunshine and highs near to just above 80. As for the weekend, once again it looks like it will start better than it finishes. Sunshine will prevail for early Saturday mixing with clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80. Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for some showers to arrive. Highs will be in the 70s. A shower possibility will continue on Monday with more clouds than sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

