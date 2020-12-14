The first winter storm in nearly 2 years is coming

(WTAJ) — It’s been almost two years since a winter storm warning was issued for most of the counties in Central Pennsylvania. That streak ended earlier on Monday.

A storm system will approach from the southwest on Wednesday and then redevelop off of the East Coast. This storm system is going to bring a widespread heavy snowfall of 6 inches or more,

Some places will have over a foot with this storm.

The snow will develop from the south to the north Wednesday morning and then will become heavy Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Travel will be treacherous and some roads side roads may be impassable.

The good news: this will be a quick hitter and will be out by Thursday morning.

THE LATEST