Any leftover snow showers will come to an end early this evening. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy with a slowly diminishing wind. Temperatures are going to be well below average with lows in the teens. Tuesday will be a chilly day, but it will not be nearly as cold as Monday. We’ll have sunshine mixing with a few clouds with highs in the middle 30s to near 40.

A warm front will bring a touch of freezing rain and rain early Wednesday then the rest of the day will become partly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will be breezy and even warmer despite more in the way of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front will then move through the area Thursday night. Behind the front, it will be windy on Friday with clouds, some sunshine along with a shower in some places. There could even be some snowflakes over the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with highs near to just above 50. Sunday will be an unsettled day with more clouds than sunshine. A brief shower or flurry cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. We’ll have at least partial sunshine on Monday with highs in the 40s to near 50. Warmer air will return as we head through the middle of next week.

