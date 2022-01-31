The cold will ease a little early this week

Monday will start off with plenty of clouds and scattered flurries. Clouds will break for some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20 to the lower 30s.

Tuesday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. We’ll have plenty of clouds on Wednesday. The next system will develop rain across the area Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. We’ll have rain at varying rates Wednesday night through Thursday. As cold air seeps in from the north, the rain may change to ice north of I-80 later Thursday into Thursday night.

A mix of rain and ice will change to snow showers on Friday as much colder air will move back into the region. Temperatures on Friday will drop through the 30s and into the 20s before dropping through the teens Friday night. Saturday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will be quite cold despite some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with highs near to just above 30. We’ll stay seasonably cold for the start of the next week.

