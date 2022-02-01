The cold eases but some late-week weather ice is coming

Tuesday will also feature more clouds than sunshine. It will be chilly, but not nearly as cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. We’ll have plenty of clouds on Wednesday as a slow-moving front draws closer to the region. Some rain will develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As cold air presses into the region, the rain will mix with and change to ice from the north to the south Thursday. There may be a significant icing in spots, especially near and north of I-80. Given that a shift of just a couple of degrees can bring a much outcome, stay tuned as things will turn clearer as time gets closer.

A mix of rain and ice will change to snow showers on Friday as much colder air will move back into the region. Temperatures on Friday will drop through the lower 30s and into the 20s before dropping through the teens Friday night. Saturday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will be quite cold despite some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with highs near to just above 30. We’ll watch the chance some light snow with a disturbance later Sunday into Monday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine on Monday.

