The arctic air will retreat a little over the middle of the weekend

Tonight will turn out to be the coldest night of the winter season so far. A clear sky, light wind, a deep snowpack, and a dry atmosphere are a perfect setup for most of us to have low temperatures near to below zero tonight. Some of the coldest valley spots may approach -10°.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday. It will be another cold day, but not quite as cold as Friday with highs in the lower to middle 20s. A weak front will bring some scattered flurries and snow showers on Sunday; otherwise, the day will be chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s. It will turn even colder for the beginning of the next week. Monday will start with morning lows in the single digits. The rest of the day will stay cold with times of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 20s. A warm front may bring a couple of flurries, maybe a snow shower in spots, Monday night into Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the 20s to near 30. Some snow is also possible later Tuesday into Wednesday. Behind that system, another push of arctic air is coming in or Wednesday night and Thursday of next week.

