Thanksgiving afternoon weather forecast

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. It will be much less windy than last night. Lows will be in the 20s to near 30. It’s going to be cold for the shoppers early in the morning. The rest of Friday will feature sunshine that is faded being some high cloudiness. High temperatures on Friday will range will from the upper 30s to the west to the lower 40s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. It will then turn cold Friday night with lows in the 20s. It’s this cold that will cause us some problems later in the weekend.

The next storm system will allow for sunshine to fade behind clouds on Saturday. A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will start to develop from the southwest to the northeast at the end of the day. Temperatures on Saturday will fail to leave the 30s. This wintry mix likely will cause travel issues Saturday night into Sunday morning. The precipitation will taper off to rain and drizzle later in the day on Sunday and any travel issues should go away. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Behind that system, it will be blustery and cold on Monday with snow showers and flurries followed by some clearing. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with some leftover flurries and snow showers. Highs again will be in the 30s. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the middle 30s.