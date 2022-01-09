Temps tumble tonight, scattered snow showers for Monday

Sunday was an icy start with most towns picking up between 0.10”-0.35” of ice. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 30s and even a few low 40s to help melt some ice.

This warmup will not last long as a cold front will bring colder air back into the area Sunday night. This will allow for all the wet surfaces to refreeze into Monday with lows dropping into the teens and low 20s.

Rain showers will diminish, and we’ll see winds shift out of the west. Lake effect snow showers will be possible overnight. Monday will be windy, and it will turn even colder with snow showers. High temperatures for Monday will sit in the upper teens to low 20s. Tuesday will be quite cold with leftover flurries in the morning giving way to some sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay cold in the upper teens to low 20s.

Wednesday will feature seasonable temperatures with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will feature more clouds than sunshine. There is a chance for snow Saturday into Sunday next week.

