Happy Friday! High pressure is in control across Central PA as we close out the week. We start fairly cold in the teens but will quickly rebound this afternoon into the mid-40s. A few areas to our north will sit in the upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Tonight, we see increasing cloud cover to become partly cloudy. Lows sit near average in the mid-20s.

The warming trend continues into Saturday as we sit under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Ahead of our next low-pressure system we will surge well above average into the mid-50s. A stray shower to our north cannot be ruled out. Winds will start to pick up out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows staying mild in the low 40s.

Sunday, we’ll see a quick surge in temperatures as a warm front move across the region. Highs by the afternoon will climb into to the low and mid 60s! Expect a windy afternoon with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. A round of rain moves through early Sunday morning and we will see just a few scattered showers into the afternoon. Not a wash out at all, enjoy the warmth.

Monday brings in anther low pressure system will more steady rainfall across much of the region. Depending on how fast this system moves through we will start to see falling temperatures into Tuesday. Highs will still climb into the 50s but quickly fall overnight into the low and mid-30s.

Temperatures next week sit more consistent with our average of the low to mid 40s with a few rain chances.

