This morning will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today will be a backwards day as a cold front moves through. By this afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Today there could be a lingering shower or two. Otherwise, we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day, making the air feel cooler. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tonight there will be a partially clear sky.

Friday high pressure builds in. Friday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures dip back into the 40s. Some valley locations into Saturday morning could have a frosty start to the day.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday clouds will increase with showers moving in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night we will continue to see showers and a cloudy sky. Temperatures Sunday night dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 60s. Monday night temperatures dip into the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s.