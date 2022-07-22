This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a mainly clear sky. Today there will be sun with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. During the afternoon there could be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach into the 90s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 90s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday we will have a scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with showers and storms into the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.