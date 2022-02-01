Temperatures continue to rise through the middle half of the week

Today we will have clouds with some sunshine. There will be more clouds in the east compared to the west. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday there will be a cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. A system will be approaching late Wednesday into Thursday that could be a bit of a wintry mix. Wednesday night we could see some showers starting to arrive. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. North of I-80 there will be an icy mix. Use caution while traveling. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be turning to the north so temperatures will start to drop throughout the day. This could lead to a wintry mix late in the day. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Thursday night the mix will turn over to some snow showers. Friday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have some snow showers early and then clouds will try to break. Friday will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the single digits to lower teens.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the single digits. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Late Sunday will be cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures on Sunday will be in the teens. Monday we will have clouds and sun with a few snow showers. Low temperatures Monday night will fall into the teens. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.