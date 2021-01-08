Teleconnections – What they are and how they affect our weather.

Often you hear meteorologists talk about teleconnections when referring to longer term weather patterns. These included the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), the Pacific/North American pattern (PNA), the Artic Oscillation (AO), the Eastern Pacific Oscillation (EPO), and the Western Pacific Oscillation (WPO). These indices are given in a terms of positive, negative and neutral. The are based on the pressure and temperature patterns through parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Here is a relative easy way to understand each index and it’s affect on weather patterns during our winter season.

North American Oscillation – NAO

The NAO is determined by looking at the 500mb height anomalies over the North Atlantic Ocean. What is the 500mb height? It is how high in the atmosphere you have to go until the pressure drops to 500mb. This height is based on the average temperature through this layer of the atmosphere which is also influenced by the temperature of the ocean below. Here is how we get different phases of this index. You can get a forecast to the latest NAO forecast here.

Positive NAO – This is when the 500mb heights are below average in the North Atlantic and the heights are low near the Azore Islands. This creates a stronger, flatter jet stream off of the East Coast. The result is that cold air masses and storm systems move off of the coast fast. The result is a lack of long lasting cold and reduces the chance for big storms in our area.

Negative NAO – The negative phase is when the heights are higher than average and there is warmer than average temperatures up near Greenland. Heights and temperatures are lower than average near the Azores. This creates a wavier jet stream and a bottleneck near the East Coast. There often a split in the jet stream with a branch through the Central Atlantic with a stronger branch heading toward Greenland. This means we can have have longer stretches of cold weather and larger storms will move up the East Coast and give us a better chance of big storms.

Neutral NAO – The height anomalies are are not significant. What does this mean? It’s a little more of a coin flip on the weather and other indices take over more.

Arctic Oscillation – AO

Like the name suggests this index is determined by pressure patterns over areas closer to the North Pole. Unlike the NAO, the Arctic Oscillation is measured closer to the surface looking at the 1000mb height anomalies. You can get the latest AO forecast here.

Positive AO – 1000mb heights are lower than average with temperatures below average over the Arctic region. When this happens, the main jet stream is stronger, farther to the north and flows in a flatter flow across the Northern Hemisphere. This keeps the arctic air near the pole and keeps the Polar Vortex up near the North Pole.

Negative AO – 1000mb heights are higher than average with temperatures above average over the Arctic region. When this happens, the main jet stream is weaker and becomes wavier. This allows cold air to wander southward in places. It also can lead to the Polar Vortex shifting to the south over one of the continents.

Pacific/North American Oscillation – PNA

The Pacific/North American Oscillation deals with the position of the jet stream in the Eastern Pacific to Alaska and the West Coast. You can get the latest forecast of the PNA here.

Positive PNA – This occurs when the 500mb heights and there is warmer than average temperatures across the Eastern Pacific into the West Coast. This is reflected by the jet stream working it’s way northward and bring warmth to Alaska and the western states. This jet then grabs arctic air into the middle, and eventually, eastern states. Where there is a positive PNA we tend to have colder than average weather in Central PA.

Negative PNA – This is when the 500mb heights are higher than average farther to the west. This allows for colder air to press more into Alaska and the western states. This tends to allow milder weather in the East, especially in the Southeast. When there is a negative PNA, we tend to have near to above temperatures in Central PA.

Eastern Pacific Oscillation – EPO

The Eastern Pacific Oscillation works very much like the NAO. It is determined by looking at the 500mb height anomalies across the eastern side of the North Pacific.

Positive EPO – This happens when there is colder than average temperatures and lower 500mb heights with above average highs in the mid-latitude areas to the south. When the EPO is possible, the jet stream usually is stronger and flatter as it heads into the western side of North America. This tends to spread milder than average air through Southwestern Canada and the lower 48 of the United States. We here in Central PA tend to have near to slightly above average temperatures when the EPO is positive; however, this is a weak teleconnection for our region.

Negative EPO – This is when there is above average 500mb heights in the Gulf of Alaska with lower than average heights to the south. This gives us a split flow in the jet stream. A stronger jet flows through Alaska and then plummets down into the lower 48 states. This taps arctic air, sometimes even the coldest of air from Siberia, and pushes it into the middle and then eastern states. For us, this can bring us shots of very cold air.

Western Pacific Oscillation – WPO

This index works pretty much like the EPO and NAO in where it takes a look at the 500mb pattern from north to south across the Western Pacific Ocean.

Positive WPO – There is below average temperatures and 500mb heights in the far northwestern Pacific with above average temperatures and heights farther to the south. While this is all of the way on the other side of the globe, there is a strong correlation to the United States. This normally brings colder than average weather to the far western US with milder weather for the Northeast.

Negative WPO – This is when there are above average temperatures and 500mb heights in the northwestern Pacific with lower than average heights and temperatures to the south. In this phase we often get pushes of cold air from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast including our area. It also can bring some wet weather close to the area and can bring us some snow and wintry mix events.