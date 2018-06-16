Surviving Storm Season – Tornado Safety

So now that we know what to believe when it comes to tornadoes, how do we protect ourselves from them? Let’s look at some tornado safety tips!

If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately! Most injuries occur from flying debris. Never stand near or window. The best place to be is in the most inner part of your house, apartment, or condo. A basement is the best option, but if you don’t have one go to a bathroom or closet where there are no windows. The idea is to put as many walls as you can between you and the tornado.

Cover your head and neck with your arms and cover your body as best you can with a blanket. If you are not home, and out and about somewhere the same idea applies. Find the most inner part of a building and stay away from windows and doors.

If you live in a manufactured home get out immediately and go to a pre-identified location such as the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building. Mobile homes, even if tied down, do not offer protection from tornadoes.

If you are not near a building the best thing to do is to get in your car, put your seat belt on and cover your head with your arms. Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You are safer in a low, flat location. Never try to outrun a tornado instead, leave the vehicle immediately for protection in a sturdy building.