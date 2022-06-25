Today will feature plenty of sunshine. That sunshine is going to warm us up fast with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some of the warmer spots will hit the 90° mark. Tonight will turn out to be mainly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday will be a very warm day as temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.azy sunshine mixing with clouds. Some showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the region later in the day as the next cold front approaches the region.

This front will bring us showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and will still be close enough for the chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm, early Monday morning. Otherwise, Monday will be a cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s to near 80. The humidity will really start to come down during the afternoon.

Behind that front, Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be again in the 70s to near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will turn warmer and more humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80.

