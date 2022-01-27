Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Thursday

Thursday will start off with a good deal of sunshine but then clouds will increase from the west during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s.

A cold front will bring more clouds than sunshine along with snow showers Friday. Right now, it looks like a coating to an inch or so for most of our area. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30 on Friday. This front will feed cold air into a storm system that will develop along the East Coast and bring heavier snowfall not too far from our area later Friday into Saturday. It looks like the odds for this system to back into the area will be extremely small.

On the backside of this system, it will be windy and colder on Saturday with both clouds and sunshine. Highs will only be near to just above 20 on Saturday. Saturday night will drop into the single digits Saturday night. Sunday will be cold with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 20s. We’ll try to rebound a little more with temperatures as we head into next week. Monday will feature sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the lower 30s. We’ll reach in the upper 30s to near 40 on Tuesday with both clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will likely rise into the lower 40s despite an increase in cloudiness on Wednesday.

