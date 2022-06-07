A front will stall to our south and leave us with a nice day on Wednesday with more sunshine than clouds. What few clouds that are mixed in will mix in early and then again later in the day. It will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Another disturbance will track through the region with periods of rain and a thunderstorm or two later Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds should break for some sunshine later in the day on Thursday. The clearing should be late enough to keep temperatures from rising higher than the lower to middle 70s. Behind this system, Friday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

The next system looks like it will cut just to our south and give us a cooler and unsettled start to the weekend. We will have a good deal of clouds with a good chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm or two on Saturday. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the lower 70s. Behind this system, Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine. A shower or a thunderstorm is still a possibility. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Monday will be a warmer day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs closer to 80. Tuesday will be warm with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80. It will turn hotter through the middle of next week.

