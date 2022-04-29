We remain under a clear sky as we head into the evening and overnight. Winds will diminish a bit after sunset and lows will be dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants or bring them in as we dip below freezing.

Saturday we’ll be under a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds moving in by the second half of the day. Highs will again trend upwards in the mid-60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday clouds will be on the increase and highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers move in late morning and continue to be spotty for the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 40s as scattered showers continue.

Monday we will remain under a mostly cloudy sky as our next rain maker looks to move in for Tuesday. Sone areas might see a shower or two late on Monday. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday will remain on the mild side as we watch for scattered shower activity late in the day. Highs will sit in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-50s with showers.

Lingering showers for Wednesday morning before clouds break by the afternoon. Temperatures should rebound in the afternoon into the upper 60s to near 70.

