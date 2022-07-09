High pressure moves in from our northwest late tonight and that helps with the decreasing cloud cover. Those to our north will be under a mostly clear sky while a good chunk of the region remains under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will become light and variable so temperatures will be able to fall if the sky clears up. Lows will be sitting in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be beautiful! Lots of sunshine and high temperatures sit comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s with light winds out of the northeast. Dewpoints will be in the low 50s, which is perfect! Overnight, lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly clear sky.

We continue the sunshine for Monday but become a bit warmer. A mostly sunny sky and highs climbing back into the mid and upper 80s due to winds shifting back out of the south. Overnight we will see patchy clouds and lows in the mid to low 60s.

The heat and humidity start to creep back into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms chances will be around both Tuesday late afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, we sit right on average with highs in the low 80s under a good mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heat ramps back up for Friday and into the weekend. A good deal of sunshine is with us Friday and into Saturday with highs temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 80s, pushing 90 for the weekend.

