Tonight, for any areas seeing some showers will quickly come to an end. We’ll see decreasing clouds overnight and sit mostly clear and comfortable. Lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s. Also happening tonight will be a chance to see the Northern Lights. You’ll have to travel north and find a very dark spot to see any lights.

Friday high pressure will be in place and we will have a mostly sunny sky to start the day. Heading into the afternoon, clouds will develop but we stay dry. High temperatures climb into upper 70s to mid 80s. Overnight we will see clouds on the increase with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday we will have some sun to start but clouds increase with some showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the 60s. Sunday, the chances for rain will be on the increase. While it won’t be a wash out, keep the umbrella handy as we will have scattered showers throughout the afternoon and storms in the evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 60s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and a few storms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Wednesday we will have a shower or two early and then there will be clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.