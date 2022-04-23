High pressure sits just to our east this evening keeping us quiet and under a mostly sunny sky. A warm front is approaching and that has brought warm temperatures to our western counties. The warm front will spark a few clouds late tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds remain light and variable.

A warm day for Sunday. We’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few spots might see a pop-up shower in the late afternoon but that will be very isolated. Lows overnight sit mild in the upper 50s.

Monday, clouds will start to increase yet again ahead of our next rain maker. Might even feel a bit muggy in the morning with afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will jump back into the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday overnight with lows mild in the low 50s.

Lingering showers continue for Tuesday morning as cooler air moves in behind our next front. Expect mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight low fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday is our coolest day in the extended. Highs in the low to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start to rebound late week into the mid 50s.

