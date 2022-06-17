As the cold front continues to move out of our region this morning, we are still dealing with some cloud cover and high humidity. Temperatures started mild this morning and will reach into the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and this will help lower those dewpoints. Overnight we sit comfortable in the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

We start Saturday off with a bit of cloud cover for just the morning hours. This will limit out daytime heating however, so we will be sitting well below average. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for most with a few low 70s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight we will see a clear sky and chilly temps in the 40s!

Sunday remains pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight we remain cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday the heat will slowly start to move back in along with the cloud cover. Looking mostly cloudy for Monday with an afternoon and evening shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday marks the first official day of summer! Highs will surge back into the 80s and humidity will start to rise once again. Chances for showers right now are slim with just a chance for a stray shower on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

