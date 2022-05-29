A nice night across the region as high pressure remains in place. Expect a mostly clear sky and overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be light, and variable so patchy fog will again be likely for some.

A beautiful day in store for Memorial Day. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Don’t forget the sunscreen when heading outside! Overnight we stay clear with lows in low 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A warm and dry pattern continue for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s pushing low 90s with a good deal of sunshine and clouds. With the warm temperatures in store, a few in the afternoon could see a very isolated shower and or t-storm. Overnight we stay mild in the mid-60s under a mostly clear sky.

The dry stretch will come to an end late on Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase for the morning and afternoon as showers and thunderstorms approach the region. Highs will still trend warm in the 80s as the front moves in. Overnight we sit mild in the 60s with scattered showers continuing.

Unsettled weather continues into Thursday with scattered showers still hanging around for the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight we remain mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few lingering showers are possible to start the day Friday then clouds will start to decrease. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.