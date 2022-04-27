An area of high pressure will build in from the north and give us a bright, but still cool end to the workweek. Thursday and Friday will each feature a good deal of sunshine. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Friday will be cool, but not quite as chilly, with highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Both Thursday night and Friday night will bring a frost, and in places a freeze. This is still not that uncommon for this time of the year. Another thing to remember is that the fire danger will be higher the next couple of afternoons thanks to the sunshine, dry air, and a bit of wind.

Saturday will feature sunshine mixing with just a few clouds along with highs near to just above 60. Sunshine will mix with a few more clouds on Sunday but the chance for a shower seems low. Highs will be near to just above 60. Monday will feature more clouds than sunshine with a shower or some drizzle possible. Highs again will be in the middle to perhaps upper 60s. We will have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday of next week. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 60s. There may be a leftover shower early Wednesday then clouds should break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

