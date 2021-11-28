Sunday Weather November 28, 2021

Temperatures will be near freezing Sunday morning. Please stay alert to potential slick spots if you have any travel needs.



There will be a few snow showers or flurries with even a few rain drops mixing in at lower elevations and southern areas today. Look for highs from the mid 30s in the colder areas to the mod 40s in some of our warmer southern towns. During the afternoon, colder air starts to return with snow showers also returning. Ridge tops and the favored snow areas north of I-80 and west of I-99 will pick up additional accumulations into Sunday afternoon/evening of one to three inches, locally higher with a little more Sunday night.

We start next week cold and blustery with highs on Monday in the mid 30s. Temperatures warm into the low 50s Thursday ahead of more cold air next weekend.