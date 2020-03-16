Sunday Overnight Weather Forecast, March 15th, 2020

This evening will be calm with a mostly clear sky. As we head into the overnight hours a partly cloudy sky will take over. The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Monday morning we will start out partly cloudy but the cloud cover will increase during the day. The afternoon will be rather cloudy and there could be a sprinkle for a few of us. The highs will be in the mid 40s. The winds will be easterly and that will usher in cool air.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers. The winds will shift to the southwest and that will warm us up despite the clouds and showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The evening hours will see a clearing sky.

High pressure will move in during Wednesday. The higher pressure will clear out the clouds and there will be plenty of sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be a nice day!

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. There could be a few rumbles of thunder.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. A cold front will move through the region. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes. The highs will be in the mid 60s. The winds will pick up during the evening as the front passes.

Saturday morning there could be a few showers early. The clouds will break for a partly cloudy sky during the evening. Saturday will be a bit cooler. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. The highs will occur in the morning hours. The afternoon will be cooler. The temps will be in the 40s. Sunday will be cooler. The highs will be in the mid 40s. There will be more sun than clouds.