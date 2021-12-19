Sunday Morning Weather, December 18, 2021

(WTAJ) We’re in for a colder day with highs staying in the 30s with wind chills mostly in the 20s. A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out, mainly in the morning, otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine.



Sunday night will be mainly clear and colder with low 20s and even a few teens in the cold spots.



The weather will be seasonable and calm early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be closer to 40 if not into the lower 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.



Regional travel as we lead up towards Christmas should have little if any weather issues.

