Sunday Evening Weather, November 28, 2021

We’ll see more snow showers tonight as colder air returns. Areas east of I-99 and south of I-80 will generally see a coating to less than an inch. Those areas west and north will see the potential for 1″ to 3″, locally higher tonight into Monday afternoon.

Snow potential from 5 PM Sun 11-28-21 to 8 AM Tue 11-30-21

Look for lows in the mid to upper 20s with highs on Monday only in the mid 30s. A few more snow showers develop Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows again in the upper 20s but Tuesday will be a little milder with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Wednesday will be dry and milder with highs in the low 40s. We’ll make a run at 50 on Thursday with a threat for afternoon showers.