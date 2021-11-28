Sunday Evening Weather, November 28, 2021

We’ll see more snow showers tonight as colder air returns. Areas east of I-99 and south of I-80 will generally see a coating to less than an inch. Those areas west and north will see the potential for 1″ to 3″, locally higher tonight into Monday afternoon.
Look for lows in the mid to upper 20s with highs on Monday only in the mid 30s. A few more snow showers develop Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows again in the upper 20s but Tuesday will be a little milder with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Wednesday will be dry and milder with highs in the low 40s. We’ll make a run at 50 on Thursday with a threat for afternoon showers.