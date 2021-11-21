Sunday evening weather, November 21,2021

We’ll see showers taper off in most areas by midnight with isolated rain and snow showers late tonight into Monday morning.

It will become breezy to windy Monday with clouds breaking for some peeks of sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30s to the lower 40s, but temperatures will likely fall during the afternoon. There will also be a few snow showers, mostly west of I-99 and in areas closer to northwest Pennsylvania.



Much colder air looks like it will arrive for Tuesday. Tuesday looks quite windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower to middle 30s. There will likely be some travel issues heading into Western Pennsylvania due to these snow showers.



Temperatures recover from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but we look to stay dry. High temperatures Wednesday make it in the low to mid 40s and Thursday will be in the middle 40s to near 50. With enough sunshine, we could even climb into the low 50s on Thursday in spots. A cold front will cross the area late Thursday night, so there’s an outside chance for a shower late on Thanksgiving although the threat is higher Thursday night.



Behind that front, there will be another shot of colder air with more snow showers Friday and that chill sticks around into through next weekend.

