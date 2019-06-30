Sunday Evening Weather Forecast, June 30, 2019

This evening we will have a mainly clear sky with only a few passing clouds. The dew point temperatures have fallen into the 50s and that has given us a nice refreshing day. Tonight will be clear and cool. The low tonight will be in the low to mid 50s. It will be a great night to keep the windows open and allow the cool air in to cool off our homes.

Monday will be another very nice and sunny day. The humidity will remain low and that will give us another refreshing day. High pressure will be in control and that will give us plenty of sunshine. Monday will be warm with the highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday the humidity will return to the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. we will have a partly cloudy sky with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong and produce heavy downpours and strong gusty winds.

Wednesday will be warm and humid. We will have a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon shower and thunderstorms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will be a very warm and humid day. The highs will be in the upper 80s. There will be showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. If you plan on having a 4th of July party just be prepared for some storms. Thre may be some showers and thunderstorms around during fireworks.

Friday will be a very active day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong and produce heavy downpours and strong winds. Friday will be warm with the highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend will be warm and humid. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There will be stray showers and thunderstorms.